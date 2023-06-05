Ducks name Cronin head coach

The Anaheim Ducks have named Greg Cronin head coach, the 11th in franchise history.

Cronin, 60, begins his first stint as an NHL head coach after spending the last five years as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles. Cronin guided the Eagles to a record of 164-104-21-9 (.601) and three Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

Including two seasons with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (2003-05), Cronin has a career record of 242-165-12-29-10 (W-L-T-OTL-SOL) in seven years as an AHL head coach.

In Colorado, Cronin oversaw the development of numerous players who have graduated to the NHL, including Logan O’Connor, Pavel Francouz, Alex Newhook, Tyson Jost, Ryan Graves, Sheldon Dries, A.J. Greer, Justin Barron, Connor Timmins and Jacob MacDonald.

Prior to joining the Avalanche, Cronin served as an assistant coach with the New York Islanders (1999-2003, 2014-18) and Toronto Maple Leafs (2011-14). He also spent six seasons as head coach for Northeastern University’s men’s hockey program, earning Hockey East Coach of the Year honors in 2009, and was an assistant and later head coach at the University of Maine (1988-90, 1993-97), and an assistant at Colorado College (1990-93).

A co-founder of USA Hockey’s National Development Program, Cronin spent the 1997-98 season as head coach of the under-18 team. He has also served as an assistant coach for Team USA at three IIHF World Championships and two IIHF World Junior Championships.