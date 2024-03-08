Ducks pick up Meyers from Colorado

The Anaheim Ducks have acquired center Ben Meyers from the Colorado Avalanche for a fifth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Meyers has appeared in 32 games for the AHL’s Colorado Eagles this season, registering 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points. He also has one goal in nine games with the Avalanche.

A second-year pro out of the University of Minnesota, Meyers has totaled 17 goals and 32 assists for 49 points in 62 career AHL games, along with six goals in 53 NHL contests. He scored a goal in his NHL debut with the Avalanche on Apr. 16, 2022.

Meyers represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, scoring two goals and two assists in four games.