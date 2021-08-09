Ducks re-sign AHL All-Star Mahura

The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed defenseman Josh Mahura to a two-year contract. The contract is two-way in 2021-22 and one-way in 2022-23.

Mahura, 23, was named to the Pacific Division All-Star Team in 2020-21 after posting six goals and 14 assists for 20 points in 28 games with the San Diego Gulls. He also appeared in 13 NHL games with the Ducks, notching one goal and three assists.

Over three pro seasons, Mahura has totaled 11 goals and 49 assists for 60 points in 112 AHL contests with San Diego, along with three goals and 10 assists in 41 NHL outings with Anaheim.

Mahura was originally a third-round pick by the Ducks in the 2016 NHL Draft.