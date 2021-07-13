Ducks re-sign S. Carrick, T. Carrick, Lettieri

The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed center Sam Carrick to a one-year, one-way contract extension, and defenseman Trevor Carrick and right wing Vinni Lettieri to one-year, two-way contract extensions.

Sam Carrick has served as captain of the San Diego Gulls for the last two seasons. In 2020-21, he recorded 14 goals and 10 assists for 24 points in 27 regular-season games and added two goals and an assist in three playoff contests. Carrick also skated in 13 NHL games with Anaheim, recording two goals and four assists.

Carrick enters his 10th pro season in 2021-22 having played 465 games in the AHL with San Diego, Rockford and Toronto, totaling 137 goals and 171 assists for 308 points. He is the Gulls’ franchise leader in goals (85), assists (95) and points (180) and is tied for first in games played (216).

A fifth-round pick by Toronto in the 2010 NHL Draft, Carrick has played 47 NHL games with the Maple Leafs and Ducks, registering four goals and seven assists.

Trevor Carrick, Sam’s younger brother, notched one goal and 11 assists in 39 games with San Diego last season after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 27, 2021.

A Calder Cup champion with Charlotte in 2019, Carrick has appeared in 434 regular-season games over seven AHL seasons, totaling 51 goals and 165 assists for 216 points. He played in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2016 and 2019.

Carrick was a fourth-round pick by Carolina in the 2012 NHL Draft and has played seven career NHL games with the Hurricanes and Sharks.

Lettieri recorded 14 goals and 12 assists for 26 points in 22 games with San Diego in 2020-21, while also skating in five NHL contests with Anaheim.

An AHL All-Star in 2020, Lettieri has played 195 AHL games with San Diego and Hartford, tallying 85 goals and 73 assists for 158 points.

Undrafted out of the University of Minnesota, Lettieri has two goals and six assists in 51 career NHL games with Anaheim and the New York Rangers.