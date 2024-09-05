Ducks sign Dansk to one-year contract

The Anaheim Ducks have signed goaltender Oscar Dansk to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2024-25 NHL season.

Dansk was 11-12-3 with a 3.22 goals-against average and an .897 save percentage in 27 appearances with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers last season.

In 171 AHL games over parts of seven seasons in the league, Dansk has a record of 90-52-22 with a 2.79 GAA, a .904 save percentage and seven shutouts. He set a career high with 27 wins in 2018-19 when he helped the Chicago Wolves reach the Calder Cup Finals.

Dansk is also a three-time recipient of his team’s IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award, earning the honor in Chicago in 2019-20 and in Calgary in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Originally selected by Columbus in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Dansk has made six appearances in the NHL – all with Vegas – going 4-1-0 with a 3.10 GAA and a .906 save percentage.