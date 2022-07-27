Ducks sign Juolevi

The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenseman Olli Juolevi to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2022-23 NHL season.

Juolevi played 18 games in the NHL with the Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings in 2021-22, and recorded one assist in three AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers.

The fifth overall pick by Vancouver in the 2016 NHL Draft, Juolevi has played 41 games in the NHL with the Canucks, Panthers and Red Wings, recording two goals and one assist. He made his NHL debut with Vancouver during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In 66 career AHL contests with Charlotte and Utica, Juolevi has notched three goals and 36 assists for 39 points.