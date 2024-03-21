Ducks sign Suchanek to entry-level deal

The Anaheim Ducks have signed goaltender Tomas Suchanek to a three-year entry-level contract, beginning in the 2024-25 season.

Suchanek made his AHL debut on Nov. 25, 2023, and has compiled a record of 12-6-3 with a 2.56 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and two shutouts in 21 appearances with the San Diego Gulls this season. He ranks seventh in the league in save percentage, and was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for Dec. 4-10.

The 20-year-old native of Prerov, Czechia, attended training camp with the Ducks and signed an AHL contract with San Diego on Oct. 10, 2023. He was a Second Team All-Star playing for Tri-City in the Western Hockey League last season, and also won a silver medal with Czechia at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he was voted to the tournament all-star team.