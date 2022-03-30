2022 Mascot Madness is underway! Details
Eagles clinch berth in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

by AHL PR

The Colorado Eagles clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night with a 2-1 road win over the Stockton Heat.

The Eagles, the top development affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, are the third team out of the Pacific Division to secure a playoff spot, following Stockton and Ontario.

This will be Colorado’s second trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs; they lost their first-round series in 2019. The Eagles were eliminated in the second play-in game during last season’s Pacific Division playoff.

Colorado will be among seven teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Pacific Division. The first-place finisher will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the other six clubs square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2021-22 regular season ends April 30; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.

