Eagles finish off Silver Knights in Game 2

The Colorado Eagles completed a two-game sweep of the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, moving on to the Pacific Division Semifinals with a 5-2 victory.

Colorado will meet Ontario in the best-of-five division semis, while Stockton will face off against Bakersfield.

Stefan Matteau, Martin Kaut, Alex Beaucage, Jean-Luc Foudy and Ryan Wagner scored for the Eagles, and Justus Annunen (2-0) made 30 saves in net. Kiefer Sherwood and Roland McKeown each tallied two assists.

Pavel Dorofeyev and Layton Ahac had the Henderson goals in Game 2, and Jiri Patera (0-2) finished with 28 stops.

Pacific Division First Round – Series “F” (best-of-3)

P3-Colorado Eagles vs. P6-Henderson Silver Knights

Game 1 – Wed., May 4 – COLORADO 5, Henderson 2

Game 2 – Fri., May 6 – COLORADO 5, Henderson 2