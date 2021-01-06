Eagles ink Fortin to AHL deal

The Colorado Eagles have signed forward Alexandre Fortin to an American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Fortin, 23, scored a career-high eight goals and added nine assists for 17 points in 44 games with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs last season.

In three pro seasons, Fortin has totaled 18 goals and 32 assists for 50 points in 144 contests at the AHL level, all with Rockford.

Fortin, a native of Blainville, Que., appeared in 24 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018-19, collecting three goals and three assists.