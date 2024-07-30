Eagles ink Scheel to AHL contract

The Colorado Eagles have signed goaltender Adam Scheel to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Scheel made 42 appearances with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves in 2023-24, going 13-18-8 with a 2.84 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and two shutouts. He was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week after turning aside 56 of 58 shots over two starts on Jan. 13 and 14, 2024.

In 87 career AHL games with Chicago and Texas, Scheel has a record of 28-35-16 with a 2.95 GAA and a .905 save percentage.

Scheel played three seasons at the University of North Dakota, leaving in 2021 as the program’s career leader in goals-against average (1.95).