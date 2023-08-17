Eagles sign forward Bowlby

The Colorado Eagles have signed forward Henry Bowlby to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Bowlby played 67 games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers last season, totaling 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points.

In 154 AHL games over three pro seasons with Charlotte and Syracuse, Bowlby has recorded 33 goals and 36 assists for 69 points along with a plus-30 rating. He has added one goal and two assists in 14 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

A native of Edina, Minn., Bowlby originally signed with the Florida Panthers on Aug. 5, 2020, after three seasons at Harvard University.