News

Eagles sign goaltender Parik

by AHL PR

The Colorado Eagles have signed goaltender Lukas Parik to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Parik, 21, was a third-round choice by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2019 NHL Draft and appeared in five games with the Ontario Reign last season, going 3-0-1 with a 3.77 goals-against average and an .881 save percentage.

Parik also made 32 appearances in the ECHL with Rapid City, going 14-8-8 with a 2.69 GAA and a .915 save percentage.

A native of Neratovice, Czech Republic, Parik participate in the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2020 and 2021.

