Eagles sign Hamilton to two-year pact

The Colorado Eagles have signed defenseman Rob Hamilton to a two-year American Hockey League contract through the 2022-23 season.

Hamilton, 27, played 18 games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat in 2020-21, registering one goal and one assist.

In 161 career AHL contests with Stockton, Laval and Springfield, the Calgary native has totaled 13 goals and 49 assists for 62 points with a plus-19 rating. He led all Stockton defensemen in scoring in 2018-19 with a career-high 29 points.

Hamilton played four seasons at the University of Vermont (2013-17).