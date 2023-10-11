Eagles sign Kiviranta, Holland

The Colorado Eagles have signed forwards Joel Kiviranta and Peter Holland to American Hockey League contracts for the 2023-24 season. Both had attended training camp with the Colorado Avalanche.

Kiviranta has played 163 games in the NHL with the Dallas Stars over the last four seasons, recording 16 goals and 12 assists. He also reached the Stanley Cup Final with the Stars in 2020, recording a Game 7 hat trick to send Dallas past Colorado and into the conference finals.

Kiviranta began his North American career with the AHL’s Texas Stars, tallying 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 games in 2019-20. He signed as a free agent with Dallas in 2019 after five seasons with Vaasa in the Finnish SM-liiga.

Holland returns to the AHL after sitting out the 2022-23 season. He had played the previous three seasons in Europe.

Holland has skated in 252 AHL games with Syracuse, Norfolk, Toronto, Laval, Hartford and Rockford, totaling 95 goals and 127 assists for 222 points. A first-round pick by Anaheim in the 2009 NHL Draft, Holland has also played 266 games in the NHL with Anaheim, Toronto, Arizona and the New York Rangers, amassing 36 goals and 49 assists.