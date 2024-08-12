Eagles sign three to AHL deals

The Colorado Eagles have signed forwards Tye Felhaber and Keaton Mastrodonato and defenseman Bryan Yoon to one-year American Hockey League contracts.

Felhaber appeared in 50 games with the Milwaukee Admirals in 2023-24, setting AHL career highs with 10 goals, 13 assists and 23 points. He also made his Calder Cup Playoff debut in 2024, recording one assist in four games.

In 164 career AHL contests with Milwaukee, Syracuse, Texas and Laval, Felhaber has totaled 25 goals and 29 assists.

Mastrodonato played 19 games as a pro rookie with the Texas Stars last season, scoring four goals. He also notched 24 goals and 18 assists in 48 games with Idaho (ECHL).

In his first pro season, Yoon skated in 18 games with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack in 2023-24, collecting two goals. In 35 contests with Utah (ECHL), Yoon notched three goals and 14 assists.