The Colorado Eagles have signed defenseman Mitchell Vande Sompel to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Vande Sompel collected two goals and 16 assists for 18 points in 56 games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders in 2021-22.

He has totaled 19 goals and 64 assists for 83 points in 204 career AHL games, all with Bridgeport, and participated in the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2018.

Vande Sompel was a third-round pick by the New York Islanders in the 2015 NHL Draft.