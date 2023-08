The Colorado Eagles have signed defenseman Josh Wesley to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Wesley returns to the AHL after spending last season with HC Litvinov in the Czech Extraliga. He enters his eighth pro season having totaled nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points in 163 career AHL games with Charlotte, Hartford, San Antonio, Utica and Springfield.

Wesley was a fourth-round pick by Carolina in the 2014 NHL Draft.