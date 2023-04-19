Eagles take down Reign in Game 1

Gustav Rydahl scored 6:08 into overtime to lift Colorado to a 3-2 win over Ontario in Game 1 of their Pacific Division first-round series at Budweiser Events Center on Wednesday night.

The Eagles take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series into Friday’s Game 2.

Rydahl collected a bouncing puck in the neutral zone, skated over the blue line and snapped a shot over Cal Petersen’s blocker to give the Eagles the win. Colorado is now 4-0 all-time in postseason overtime games.

Cedric Paré notched a goal and an assist for the Eagles, and Justus Annunen made 30 saves in the win.

Nate Thompson and Tyrell Goulbourne scored for the Reign.

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P3-Colorado Eagles vs. P6-Ontario Reign

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – COLORADO 3, Ontario 2 (OT)

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – Ontario at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 3 – Sat., Apr. 22 – Ontario at Colorado, 9:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern