SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that Colorado Eagles defenseman Andreas Englund has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent, and Eagles forward Kiefer Sherwood has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident, both occurring in a playoff game vs. Ontario on May 11.

Englund and Sherwood will both miss Colorado’s playoff game tonight (May 13) vs. Ontario.