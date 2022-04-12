Condors’ Esposito, Eagles’ Beaucage suspended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Bakersfield Condors forward Luke Esposito has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a spearing incident in a game at Colorado on Apr. 8.

Esposito will miss Bakersfield’s game Wednesday (Apr. 13) at San Jose.

Colorado Eagles forward Alex Beaucage has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Bakersfield on Apr. 9.

Beaucage will miss Colorado’s games Friday (Apr. 15) and Saturday (Apr. 16) at Tucson.