Farrance joins Marlies

The Toronto Marlies have signed defensemen David Farrance to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Farrance, 24, played 45 AHL games between the Chicago Wolves and Colorado Eagles last season, totaling three goals and 21 assists for 24 points. As a rookie in 2021-22, he skated in 50 games with the Milwaukee Admirals and tallied one goal and 13 assists.

A third-round pick by Nashville in the 2017 NHL Draft, Farrance played four seasons at Boston University. He made his NHL debut with the Predators at the end of the 2020-21 season, appearing in two games.