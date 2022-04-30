Final Calder Cup Playoff berth goes to Amerks

A day after finishing their regular-season schedule, the Rochester Americans clinched the last available berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday afternoon.

Rochester earned the fifth spot in the North Division when the Toronto Marlies dropped a 5-2 decision in Belleville.

The Amerks, top affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres, will meet either Laval or Belleville in a best-of-three first-round playoff series beginning Wednesday night in Rochester.

The AHL’s 2021-22 regular season ends today; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.