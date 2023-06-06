News

Firebirds, Bears to meet in 2023 Calder Cup Finals

by AHL PR

The oldest franchise in the American Hockey League will face off against the newest one for the AHL championship when the Hershey Bears meet the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the 2023 Calder Cup Finals beginning Thursday night at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif.

Led by former Stanley Cup winning head coach Dan Bylsma, the Firebirds, top development team of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, joined the AHL as an expansion club in 2022-23 and are the first team to reach the Calder Cup Finals in its inaugural season since the Texas Stars in 2010.

Under head coach Todd Nelson, the Bears, top development team of the NHL’s Washington Capitals, are in the Finals for the first time since 2016 and the 24th time overall. They are bidding for their 12th Calder Cup championship all-time.


2023 Calder Cup Finals
Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. Hershey Bears 
Game 1 Thu., June 8 Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10:00
Game 2 Sat., June 10 Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10:00
Game 3 Tue., June 13 Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7:00
Game 4 Thu., June 15 Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 5 Sat., June 17 Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 6 Mon., June 19 Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 7 Wed., June 21 Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern

