Firebirds, Bears to meet in 2023 Calder Cup Finals

The oldest franchise in the American Hockey League will face off against the newest one for the AHL championship when the Hershey Bears meet the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the 2023 Calder Cup Finals beginning Thursday night at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif.

Led by former Stanley Cup winning head coach Dan Bylsma, the Firebirds, top development team of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, joined the AHL as an expansion club in 2022-23 and are the first team to reach the Calder Cup Finals in its inaugural season since the Texas Stars in 2010.

Under head coach Todd Nelson, the Bears, top development team of the NHL’s Washington Capitals, are in the Finals for the first time since 2016 and the 24th time overall. They are bidding for their 12th Calder Cup championship all-time.