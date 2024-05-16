Firebirds deal Reign first loss of 2024 Playoffs

Coachella Valley opened the Pacific Division finals by handing Ontario its first loss of the postseason, a 3-2 decision at Acrisure Arena on Wednesday evening.

The Firebirds host Game 2 of the best-of-five series on Friday.

Max McCormick and Devin Shore, Coachella Valley’s leading scorers with four points each in their division semifinal series win over Calgary, scored 62 seconds apart late in the first period to turn an early 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 Firebirds lead.

Jimmy Schuldt added his first goal of these playoffs during the second period, and Chris Driedger made 13 of his 29 saves in the final frame as Coachella Valley won its fourth consecutive game.

Andre Lee and Samuel Fagemo scored for the Reign, who were coming off sweeps of Bakersfield and Abbotsford in their first two series.

P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P3-Ontario Reign

Game 1 – Wed., May 15 – COACHELLA VALLEY 3, Ontario 2

Game 2 – Fri., May 17 – Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10:00

Game 3 – Sun., May 19 – Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 24 – Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 26 – Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern