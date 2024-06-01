Firebirds go up 2-0 on Admirals

Coachella Valley extended its winning streak to eight games and took a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals with a 3-1 victory over Milwaukee in front of 10,087 fans at a sold-out Acrisure Arena on Friday night.

The teams head to Milwaukee for Game 3 of the best-of-seven matchup on Tuesday.

Andrew Poturalski and Kole Lind each tallied a goal and an assist to lead the Firebirds’ offense, while Chris Driedger (8-1) made 31 saves.

Poturalski gave Coachella Valley the lead just 28 seconds into Game 2, and Ryker Evans added a power-play goal later in the opening period.

The Firebirds have not lost since a 4-1 defeat to Calgary in the first game of their opening series. They took the next three games from the Wranglers before sweeping Ontario in three straight and taking the first two games from Milwaukee.

Ozzy Wiesblatt scored the only goal for the Admirals, who are now 1-5 on the road this postseason. Troy Grosenick (4-3) stopped 31 of 34 shots in the loss.

(Coachella Valley leads series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Wed., May 29 – COACHELLA VALLEY 2, Milwaukee 1

Game 2 – Fri., May 31 – COACHELLA VALLEY 3, Milwaukee 1

Game 3 – Tue., June 4 – Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 8:00

Game 4 – Thu., June 6 – Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sat., June 8 – Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 7:00

*Game 6 – Mon., June 10 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 7 – Wed., June 12 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern