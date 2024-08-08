Firebirds ink forward Morrison

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have signed forward Cam Morrison to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Morrison spent last season with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, recording five goals and six assists in 45 games.

In 123 AHL contests over three pro seasons with Charlotte and Rockford, Morrison has totaled 18 goals and 23 assists for 41 points. He has also appeared in 13 Calder Cup Playoff games, registering one goal and three assists.

A native of Aurora, Ont., Morrison was originally a second-round pick by Colorado in the 2016 NHL Draft.