Firebirds overpower Eagles in Game 5

Max McCormick and Jeremy McKenna both scored twice, Joey Daccord made 32 saves and the Coachella Valley Firebirds won their second winner-take-all game of the postseason, eliminating Colorado with a 5-0 win at Acrisure Arena on Friday night.

The Firebirds will take on Calgary in the Pacific Division finals.

McKenna added an assist for a three-point night and McCormick scored once on the power play and once shorthanded, helping Coachella Valley improve to 3-0 when facing elimination. They have outscored their opponents 14-4 in those three games.

Daccord (5-3) stopped 16 shots in the first period as the Firebirds built a 3-0 lead, and went on to record his second career playoff shutout.

Jimmy Schuldt also scored, and Cameron Hughes chipped in two assists for Coachella Valley.

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P3-Colorado Eagles

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 26 – Coachella Valley 6, COLORADO 2 | Recap

Game 2 – Thu., Apr. 27 – COLORADO 3, Coachella Valley 2 | Recap

Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 30 – Colorado 1, COACHELLA VALLEY 0 (OT) | Recap

Game 4 – Wed., May 3 – COACHELLA VALLEY 4, Colorado 3 | Recap

Game 5 – Fri., May 5 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Colorado 0

