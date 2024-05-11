Firebirds shut out Wranglers, close out series

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are on to the division finals thanks to a 3-0 win over Calgary in Game 4 of their best-of-five series on Friday night.

The Firebirds won three in a row after dropping the series opener, and will now face the Ontario Reign beginning Wednesday.

Chris Driedger made 31 saves to earn a series-clinching shutout, holding back a Wranglers offense that had scored 12 goals over the first three games.

Cale Fleury (the first of his playoff career) and Shane Wright (his first of the series) staked the host Firebirds to a 2-0 lead in the first period, and Devin Shore scored for the third game in a row. Cameron Hughes tallied a pair of assists for Coachella Valley.

Dustin Wolf finished with 29 saves for Calgary.

(Coachella Valley wins series, 3-1)

Game 1 – Fri., May 3 – CALGARY 4, Coachella Valley 1

Game 2 – Sun., May 5 – Coachella Valley 4, CALGARY 3 (OT)

Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – COACHELLA VALLEY 7, Calgary 5

Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – COACHELLA VALLEY 3, Calgary 0