Firebirds sign Giroux to AHL deal

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have signed forward Damien Giroux to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Giroux played 30 games for the AHL’s Rochester Americans last season, recording four goals and seven assists. He added seven goals and eight assists in 17 contests with Jacksonville of the ECHL.

A fifth-round selection by Minnesota in the 2018 NHL Draft, Giroux has suited up for 179 career AHL games with Rochester and Iowa, totaling 17 goals and 42 assists for 59 points.

Giroux has appeared in one NHL game, earning an assist in his debut with the Wild on Apr. 13, 2023, at Nashville.