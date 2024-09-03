Firebirds sign Ottenbreit

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have signed defenseman Turner Ottenbreit to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Ottenbreit, who spent last season with Kunlun Red Star in the Kontinental Hockey League, has played 179 AHL games with San Antonio and Iowa, recording 10 goals and 29 assists. His last appearance in the AHL was with the Wild in 2022-23, when he posted four goals and eight assists along with a plus-13 rating in 57 contests.

A native of Yorkton, Sask., Ottenbreit played junior hockey for Seattle in the Western Hockey League, winning a championship in 2017 and serving as team captain in 2017-18.