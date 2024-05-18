Firebirds win fifth in a row, take 2-0 series lead on Reign

Coachella Valley posted its second straight win over Ontario on Friday night, taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Pacific Division Finals with a 5-3 victory at Acrisure Arena.

Game 3 is Sunday evening in Ontario.

Shane Wright led the way with a goal and two assists and Cale Fleury scored twice in Game 2 for the Firebirds, who have won five games in a row since losing their postseason opener to Calgary.

John Hayden, Fleury and Jani Nyman staked Coachella Valley to a 3-0 lead in the opening period, and Chris Driedger (5-1) went on to make 32 saves.

Kevin Connauton, Hayden Hodgson and T.J. Tynan scored for the Reign, while Erik Portillo (5-2) stopped 23 shots.

(Coachella Valley leads series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Wed., May 15 – COACHELLA VALLEY 3, Ontario 2

Game 2 – Fri., May 17 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Ontario 3

Game 3 – Sun., May 19 – Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 24 – Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 26 – Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern