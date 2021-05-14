First-year Silver Knights take regular-season division title

With a 5-0 win over Bakersfield on Thursday night, the Henderson Silver Knights clinched the Pacific Division’s regular-season title in their first year of play in the American Hockey League.

Vegas’s top development affiliate also won division titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19 while partnered with the Chicago Wolves.

Henderson (25-12-0-0, .676) will be the top seed in the Pacific Division playoff scheduled to begin next week. They will face the winner of a play-in round featuring the fourth- through seventh-place clubs in a best-of-three semifinal series.