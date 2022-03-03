Fix-Wolansky reflects on NHL debut, more on Monsters podcast

📝 AHL On The Beat

At the start of the 2021-22 season, the Cleveland Monsters unveiled an all new, team produced podcast called Monster Eye-View presented by PropSwap.

Running bi-weekly throughout the season, the podcast offers a glimpse into the world of the Cleveland Monsters and the broader hockey landscape featuring a wide-ranging spectrum of guests from across the game.

Monsters forward Trey Fix-Wolansky joined the podcast as the latest guest fresh off his whirlwind first call-up to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Fix-Wolansky scored his first National Hockey League goal in his debut and shared what it was like to have that experience with his parents in the crowd.

The 22-year-old also spoke about how he has overcome adversity with his recent injuries and what it was like playing junior for his hometown Edmonton Oil Kings. The podcast also allows fans a glimpse into the player’s lives off the ice, including learning about Fix-Wolansky’s passion when it comes to music and DJ’ing.

Guests prior to Fix-Wolansky have included hockey ops staff from the Monsters and Columbus Blue Jackets, Monsters players and front office staff, as well as guests in a variety of positions across the NHL.

Monster Eye-View is hosted by Tony Brown, Monsters play-by-play announcer and senior manager of broadcasting and team communications, alongside Nicole Del Villano, the team’s senior coordinator of public relations and web services.

Fans can listen and subscribe to the Monster Eye-View on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcast.