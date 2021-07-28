Flames acquire Vladar, sign three others

The Calgary Flames have acquired goaltender Dan Vladar from the Boston Bruins in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Flames also signed defensemen Nick DeSimone and Kevin Gravel and goaltender Adam Werner to one-year, two-way contracts.

Vladar, 23, was 3-4-3 in 10 appearances with the AHL’s Providence Bruins in 2020-21, with a 2.19 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. He also went 2-2-1 (3.40, .886) in five NHL starts with Boston.

Vladar led the American Hockey League in both goals-against average (1.79) and save percentage (.936) in 2019-20, and is 36-26-10 with a 2.33 GAA, a .917 save percentage and seven shutouts in 78 career AHL appearances.

A third-round pick by Boston in the 2015 NHL Draft, Vladar made his NHL debut during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

DeSimone appeared in 22 AHL games between San Jose and Rochester last season, tallying 11 assists.

A native of East Amherst, N.Y., DeSimone enters his fifth pro season having skated in 198 career AHL games with the Barracuda and Americans, totaling 26 goals and 71 assists for 97 points. He also has two goals and seven assists in 21 postseason games.

Gravel notched one goal and seven assists in 37 regular-season games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors in 2020-21. He added two assists in six postseason contests.

A Calder Cup champion with Manchester in 2015, Gravel has notched 18 goals and 42 assists for 60 points in 214 career AHL games with Manchester, Ontario, Toronto and Bakersfield.

Gravel was a fifth-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2010 NHL Draft and has picked up one goal and 12 assists in 109 NHL games with Los Angeles, Edmonton and Toronto.

Werner went 6-4-1 in 11 appearances with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2020-21, posting s 2.55 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and one shutout.

A fifth-round selection by Colorado in the 2016 NHL Draft, Werner has a record of 26-15-2 with a 2.86 GAA, a .907 save percentage and three shutouts in 46 AHL games with Colorado and San Antonio.

Werner made his NHL debut with the Avalanche in 2019-20, going 1-1-0 in two appearances.