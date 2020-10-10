Flames ink Domingue to one-year deal

The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Louis Domingue to a one-year, two-way contract.

Domingue appeared in 11 AHL games between Syracuse and Binghamton last season, posting a record of 6-3-2 with a 2.89 goals-against average, an .896 save percentage and one shutout. He also played 17 games in the NHL with New Jersey and Vancouver.

Domingue has made 100 appearances in the AHL with Syracuse, Binghamton, Springfield and Portland, with a record of 46-38-7, a 2.89 GAA, a .904 save percentage and five shutouts.

A fifth-round pick by Phoenix in the 2010 NHL Draft, Domingue has played 139 games in the NHL with the Coyotes, Lightning, Devils and Canucks (58-58-10, 3.06, .904).