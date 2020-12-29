Flames invite Sparks to training camp

The Calgary Flames have added goaltender Garret Sparks to their training-camp roster on a professional tryout.

Sparks spent last season with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, going 8-14-4 with a 2.75 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and two shutouts in 26 appearances. He also played one NHL game, stopping 12 of 14 shots in relief with Vegas on Oct. 25, 2019.

An eighth-year pro, Sparks has appeared in 147 regular-season games in the AHL with Chicago and Toronto, going 88-42-11 with a 2.24 GAA, a .924 save percentage and 17 shutouts. He is also 17-8 (2.27, .914) with three shutouts in 19 postseason games.

In 2017-18, Sparks was voted the winner of the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender, and went on to backstop Toronto to the Calder Cup championship.

Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL Draft, the native of Elmhurst, Ill., has played 38 career games in the NHL with Toronto and Vegas, with a record of 14-18-2, a 3.11 GAA and an .897 save percentage.