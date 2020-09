The Calgary Flames have re-signed forward Justin Kirkland to a one-year, two-way contract.

Kirkland, 24, spent the 2019-20 season with the AHL’s Stockton Heat, recording six goals and 22 assists for 28 points in 53 games.

In 251 AHL games over four seasons with Stockton and Milwaukee, Kirkland has registered 31 goals and 66 assists for 97 points.

Kirkland was a third-round selection by Nashville in the 2014 NHL Draft.