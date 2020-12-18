Flames re-sign Kylington

The Calgary Flames have announced the re-signing of defenseman Oliver Kylington to a one-year, two-way contract.

Kylington, 23, skated in 48 NHL games with Calgary last season, posting two goals and five assists. He also appeared in three games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat and scored three goals — a hat trick at Tucson on Nov. 9, 2019.

A second-round choice by Calgary in the 2015 NHL Draft, Kylington has played 190 games in the AHL with Stockton, totaling 28 goals and 63 assists for 91 points.

He has also compiled five goals and 10 assists in 87 NHL games with the Flames.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Kylington began his pro career in the Swedish Hockey League and was playing for Farjestad BK when they participated in the 2014 AHL All-Star Classic in St. John’s, N.L.