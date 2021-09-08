Flames re-sign Mackey

The Calgary Flames have re-signed defenseman Connor Mackey to a two-year contract.

Mackey, 24, skated in 27 games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat in 2020-21, posting three goals and 13 assists for 16 points and earning a spot on the Canadian Division AHL All-Star Team.

Mackey also made his NHL debut with the Flames last season, notching one goal and two assists in six games. He later represented the United States at the 2021 IIHF World Championship and earned a bronze medal.

A native of Tower Lakes, Ill., Mackey originally signed with Calgary on Mar. 20, 2020, after three seasons at Minnesota State University.