Flames re-sign Parsons

The Calgary Flames have re-signed goaltender Tyler Parsons to a one-year, two-way contract.

Parsons, 23, made one appearance in 2020-21, stopping 20 of 25 shots for the Stockton Heat in a game at Manitoba on Apr. 22.

Over four pro seasons, Parsons has played 28 games in the AHL with Stockton, going 10-13-1 with a 3.90 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage. He has also played 53 games in the ECHL, with a record of 23-21-4, a 3.10 GAA, a .907 save percentage and two shutouts.

Calgary’s second-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Parsons won a Memorial Cup with London (OHL) in 2016 and a gold medal with the United States at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship.