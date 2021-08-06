Flames re-sign Phillips, Philp

The Calgary Flames have re-signed forwards Matthew Phillips and Luke Philp to one-year, two-way contracts.

Phillips completed his third pro season in 2020-21, recording eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points in 30 games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat. He also made his NHL debut with the Flames, skating on May 19 vs. Vancouver.

In 134 career AHL games with Stockton, Phillips has totaled 36 goals and 57 assists for 93 points.

The Calgary native was a sixth-round pick by the Flames in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Philp tallied eight goals and nine assists for 17 points in 30 games with Stockton in 2020-21, his second pro campaign.

As a rookie in 2019-20, Philp tied for the team lead with 19 goals and totaled 31 points in 52 AHL games for the Heat.

The native of Camrose, Alta., played four seasons in the Western Hockey League and three at the University of Alberta before signing with Calgary on Mar. 19, 2019.