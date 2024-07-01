Flames sign Frk to one-year deal

The Calgary Flames have signed forward Martin Frk to a one-year, two-way contract.

Frk returns to North America after playing in Switzerland in 2023-24, combining for seven goals and nine assists in 33 games with Bern SC and SC Rapperswil-Jona.

Frk is a five-time 20-goal scorer in the AHL, including a 40-goal effort with Ontario in 2021-22 that earned him Second Team AHL All-Star honors. He also skated in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, where his shot clocked at 109.2 miles per hour shattered the record in the hardest shot event at the All-Star Skills Competition.

Frk has totaled 167 goals and 150 assists for 317 points in 403 career AHL games with Springfield, Ontario and Grand Rapids, and won a Calder Cup championship with the Griffins in 2017.

Originally a second-round pick by Detroit in the 2012 NHL Draft, Frk has collected 20 goals and 21 assists in 124 career NHL games with Carolina, Detroit and Los Angeles.