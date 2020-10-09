Flames sign Petrovic

The Calgary Flames have signed free-agent defenseman Alex Petrovic to a one-year, two-way contract.

Petrovic spent the 2019-20 season with the AHL’s Providence Bruins, recording two goals and 18 assists for 20 points in 54 games.

A second-round pick by Florida in the 2010 NHL Draft, Petrovic has appeared in 198 career AHL games with Providence and San Antonio, totaling 11 goals and 60 assists for 71 points. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2014-15.

Petrovic has played 263 games in the NHL with Florida and Edmonton, where he has notched five goals and 45 assists for 50 points.