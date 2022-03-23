Flyers acquire Menell from Toronto

The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired defenseman Brennan Menell from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations.

Menell has been assigned to the Flyers’ AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The 24-year-old Menell has tallied one goal and four assists in 20 games for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies this season.

A native of Woodbury, Minn., Menell was voted a First Team AHL All-Star in 2019-20 and participated in that year’s AHL All-Star Classic. He has totaled 16 goals and 105 assists for 121 points in 219 career AHL games with Toronto and Iowa.

Menell originally signed with Minnesota as a free agent on Sept. 26, 2017. He has played five career NHL games with the Wild.