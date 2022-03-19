Flyers acquire Tippett from Florida

The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired forward Owen Tippett, a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and a conditional first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forwards Claude Giroux, German Rubtsov, and Connor Bunnaman, as well as a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Tippett, 23, has posted 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 12 games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers this season, most recently earning AHL Player of the Week honors after an eight-point output from Mar. 7-13. He also has six goals and eight assists in 42 NHL games with the Panthers in 2021-22.

An AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2019-20, Tippett has totaled 26 goals and 34 assists for 60 points in 63 career AHL outings with Charlotte and Springfield.

Tippett was originally a first-round choice (10th overall) by Florida in the 2017 NHL Draft, and has 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points in 94 NHL games for the Panthers.

Rubtsov, 23, has skated in 37 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season and has recorded two goals and four assists. In 93 career AHL contests, he has 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points.

Rubtsov made his NHL debut with the Flyers in 2019-20, appearing in four games. He was a first-round choice (22nd overall) by Philadelphia in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Bunnaman, 23, has notched six goals and five assists for 11 points in 41 games with Lehigh Valley this season, and has also appeared in 15 games for the Flyers.

A fourth-round pick by Philadelphia in the 2016 NHL Draft, Bunnaman has totaled 32 goals and 22 assists for 54 points in 147 games over four AHL seasons, along with one goal and two assists in 54 games in the NHL.