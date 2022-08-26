Flyers re-sign Allison, Hogberg

The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed forward Wade Allison to a two-year contract (two-way in 2022-23 and one-way in 2023-24), and defenseman Linus Hogberg to a one-year, two-way contract.

Allison played 28 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2021-22, posting 10 goals and seven assists for 17 points. He also appeared in one NHL game with the Flyers.

Over his two pro seasons, the 24-year-old Allison has compiled 14 goals and 12 assists for 26 points in 38 AHL games with Lehigh Valley, along with four goals and three assists in 15 NHL games with Philadelphia.

Allison was originally a second-round pick by the Flyers in the 2016 NHL Draft and played four seasons at Western Michigan University.

Hogberg appeared in 58 games with Lehigh Valley last season, recording eight assists. He made his NHL debut with Philadelphia on Apr. 21, 2022, at Montreal and tallied two assists in five games.

In two seasons with the Phantoms, Hogberg has totaled two goals and 14 assists in 84 games.

A fifth-round choice by the Flyers in the 2016 NHL Draft, Hogberg, 23, skated for Vaxjo HC in the Swedish Hockey League from 2016 to 2020, and won a silver medal with Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.