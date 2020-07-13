Flyers re-sign defenseman Friedman

The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed defenseman Mark Friedman to a two-year, one-way contract for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Friedman, 24, collected three goals and 15 assists for 18 points in 45 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2019-20, his third pro season. He also appeared in six games with the Flyers, picking up an assist for his first career NHL point.

A third-round choice by Philadelphia in the 2014 NHL Draft, Friedman has totaled 10 goals and 51 assists for 61 points in 186 career AHL contests, all with Lehigh Valley. He has one assist in seven NHL outings with the Flyers.