Flyers re-sign Hodgson

The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed forward Hayden Hodgson to a two-year contract, two-way in 2022-23 and one-way in 2023-24.

Hodgson skated in 46 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season, recording 19 goals and 12 assists for 31 points. He also made his NHL debut with the Flyers, tallying one goal and two assists in six contests after signing an NHL deal on Mar. 22, 2022.

The 26-year-old Hodgson has played 87 AHL games over his five pro seasons, totaling 22 goals and 15 assists with Lehigh Valley and Cleveland.