Flyers sign AHL All-Star Pouliot

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenseman Derrick Pouliot to a one-year, two-way contract.

Pouliot skated in 58 games with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage during the 2019-20 season, ranking sixth among all league defensemen in scoring with 39 points (seven goals, 32 assists). Pouliot participated in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, his second career trip to the AHL’s midseason showcase.

Pouliot also appeared in two NHL games with St. Louis last season.

Originally a first-round pick (eighth overall) by Pittsburgh in the 2012 NHL Draft, Pouliot has played 172 games in the AHL with San Antonio and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, compiling 27 goals and 82 assists for 109 points.

In 202 NHL contests with Pittsburgh, Vancouver and St. Louis, Pouliot has registered eight goals and 40 assists for 48 points. He made his postseason debut with the Penguins during their run to the 2016 Stanley Cup championship.